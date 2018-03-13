Yego optimistic about Kenyan squad at Commonwealth Games

World Olympic Javelin champion, Julius Yego, has expressed optimism with the Kenyan squad to the Commonwealth Games slated for next month in Australia.

The 2014 commonwealth Gold medalist said he is ready to defend his title this year.

Yego, captain to the Commonwealth Games made history in the 2015 World Championships by winning a Gold medal with a throw of 92.72m.

But in the 2016 Rio Olympics Games he clinched a Silver medal registering a throw of 88.24 meters.

Yego who won a Gold medal in 2014 Commonwealth games is upbeat of retaining his title next month.

Meanwhile, world 5000m champion Hellen Obiri has vowed to continue her dominance in this race.

During the 2014 Commonwealth Games, Obiri featured in 1500m race finishing in the sixth position.

However, she will feature in the 5000m race in Australia and hopes to replicate the same performance she did in London during the 2017 World championships where she clinched a Gold medal.

2017 1500m Gold medalist, Elijah Manangoi is ready to go above his personal best of 3mins 33.61 seconds.

Another athlete who is eyeing a Gold medal in Australia is World Under twenty 10,000m champion Rodgers Kwemboi who will be making his debut in the Games.

During the 2014 Commonwealth Games, Kenya finished at the top on athletics medal standings with ten Gold ten Silver and Five Bronze medals.

Tell Us What You Think