Youths urged to embrace technical training

Deputy President William Ruto has asked Kenyans, especially the youth, to embrace technical training and ignore the narrative that the institutions are a reserve for failures.

Speaking during the official opening of Kipkabus TTI, Ainabkoi in Uasin Gishu County, Ruto asked the youth to view technical training institutions as centres of excellence that produce competent graduates.

The deputy president further said TTIs are meant to equip youths with technical skills crucial for the job market.

The Deputy President also said the country needs more technicians to drive the country’s development agenda.

He said it was unfortunate that more students were pursuing courses that were not in-line with the country’s development agenda citing the Big Four agenda.

Kipkabus Technical Training Institute which is the latest vocational centre that is wholly equipped and boasts of a full complement of staff, offers courses in mechanical and civil engineering, architecture, building and construction and ICT.