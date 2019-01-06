Reigning World Boxing Commission super-bantamweight women’s champion, Fatuma Zarika and Kenya Lionesses starlet Janet Okello are among the top contenders for the Sportswoman of the Year Award in this week’s Sports Personality of the year; SOYA Awards in Mombasa.

The two are up against world 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri, world 3,000m steeplechase record holder Beatrice Chepkoech and World Under-20 3,000m steeplechase champion Celliphine Chespol.

Zarika retained her World Boxing Council female world super-bantamweight title for the third time against Mexico’s Yamileth Mercado in September last year at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre after winning on majority points decision.

Janet Okello on the other hand, was Kenya Lionesses’ top try scorer in all competitions with 15 tries.

In the Africa Sevens, where Kenya was crowned champions, she notched 8 tries.

At the Commonwealth Games, she scored three tries as Kenya finished sixth overall.

Obiri is equally favoured to carry the day having started the year strongly.

She won the Commonwealth Games 5,000m title in Gold Coast in 15mins 13.11 secs in April and went on to win the National Championships title in 15mins 09.82 secs in June.

Chepkoech has been phenomenal this season, settling for silver in 1,500m at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Meanwhile, Celiphine Chepsol is another bright spot for the award, having won senior women’s 10km race at the Africa Cross Country Championships in Algeria in March. She went on to settle for silver in 3,000m steeplechase at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April and further retained her World Under-20 3,000m steeplechase title in a championship record.