Zimbabwean music legend Oliver Mtukudzi dies

Zimbabwean jazz singer Oliver Mtukudzi is dead.

The iconic 66-Zimbabwean jazz singer nicknamed Tuku, had been struggling with his health for over a month.

A tweet was initially sent out by Zimbabwean publication Masvingo Mirror.

According to the tweet, the publication “has it on good authority that he died two hours ago in the ICE at Avenues Clinic in Harare”.

The musical icon’s death has since also been reported in NewsDay as well as Health Times, who reported that the death has been confirmed by a reliable family member.

His record label, Gallo Record Company, has also confirmed his passing.

No statement has been released yet by the family and the cause of Mtukudzi’s death is not yet known.

Tributes immediately began pouring in on social media.

As well as possibly the country’s best-known musical export, Mtukudzi was a businessman, philanthropist, human rights activist and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Southern Africa Region.

He released 58 albums.