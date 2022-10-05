Welcome to the official Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) News YouTube channel.
He noted that the programme has the potential to uplift individual nations and transform Africa as a whole.
Honda Kenya is targeting to increase production of parts used in local motorcycle assembly by 60 from the current 14 to 35 by next year. According to the firm, this increase will ensure locally manufactured parts used in motorbike assembly…
The government has declared that the recent data breach involving the Companies Registry has been successfully resolved. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy, William Kabogo, confirmed that all compromised data had been deleted and that strict cybersecurity…