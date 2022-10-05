Local News

Champion Agenda 2063 for sustainable development, Ruto urges African leaders

He noted that the programme has the potential to uplift individual nations and transform Africa as a whole.

Raila says AUC bid an achievement regardless of election outcome

DP Kindiki warns against premature 2027 campaigns

Senate returns from recess on Tuesday with packed legislative agenda

AU signs pact with DNDi to combat Neglected Diseases in Africa

Police nab armed lone robber terrorizing truck drivers in Isiolo

Students hospitalised in Embu over food poisoning are out of danger

ODPP strengthens inter-agency collaboration for efficient justice delivery

Honda Kenya local sourcing of parts gains momentum

Honda Kenya is targeting to increase production of parts used in local motorcycle assembly by 60 from the current 14 to 35 by next year. According to the firm, this increase will ensure locally manufactured parts used in motorbike assembly…

Kenyan fresh produce exporters assure European buyers as logistical challenges persist

Real estate sector resilient in H2 as office occupancy down to 72pc

Coop Bank slashes it lending rate to 14.5pc on CBK cue

KTB embarks on nationwide campaign to boost tourism

China’s tit-for-tat tariffs on US take effect

Vivo Energy Kenya reaffirms commitment to fuel quality

Government resolves companies registry data breach, reinforces cybersecurity

The government has declared that the recent data breach involving the Companies Registry has been successfully resolved. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy, William Kabogo, confirmed that all compromised data had been deleted and that strict cybersecurity…

Government resolves companies registry data breach, reinforces cybersecurity

BuuPass, Stanbic Bank unite to bring instant cashback to travelers

CA to expand mobile coverage to 313 new sub-locations

Aga Khan University Hospital launches clinic to manage cholesterol disorders

Clothing brand Lilabare partners with Don Julio

MTV Shuga Mashariki goes into production

Music as a tool for environmental conservation

Kendrick Lamar gives electrifying performance at Superbowl

Why we celebrate World Pulses Day on 10 February

A different fight, a winning chance to defeat cervical cancer

Opinion: Rethinking Q1 in Kenya’s tourism and hospitality sector

Why government funding for children’s welfare is essential

Kwale Stadium upgrade on course following delivery of seats and goal posts

Bandari Youth and KNCP Queens win Coast Bingwa Fest

Serie A title push to intensify as Inter face Fiorentina

Gonzalez perfect fit for ‘weak’ Man City: Guardiola

