Home NEWS County News 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐲 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐲𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐨 𝐢𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐬

𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐲 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐲𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐨 𝐢𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐬

By
Christine Muchira
-

County Governments Saturday launched countrywide Polio immunization campaigns.

In a statement from the health ministry, the campaign will run from today, Saturday, 7th October to Wednesday, 11th October 2023, targeting all children under five years of age across the Country.

kiico

In Nairobi, the county is launching the county campaign at Babadogo Primary School.

Other counties like Lamu, Mandera, and Wajir are also making strides in ensuring the health of children by officially launching their Polio vaccination campaigns.

During the launch of the campaign in Mandera County, Mandera’s Executive Committee member (CEC) for Health, Ali Mohamud urged residents to support the initiative since it will help reduce new infections among children.

The county government aims to reach a total of 268,678 children in the County. Mohamud emphasised the need for those administering the vaccine to ensure 100 percent coverage of the targeted population.

Polio has afflicted communities worldwide leaving several children disabled and causing immense suffering among families because of the burden of taking care of the infected ones.

A consultant from the World Health Organization Dr. Mohamed Ahmed pledged full support in the mission to eradicate the polio disease in Mandera County.

Christine Muchira
Website | + posts
Previous articlePresident Ruto to launch construction of Mabera affordable housing project Sunday
Next articleIsrael: Gunmen from Gaza kill at least 40 in major attack

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR