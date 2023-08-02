𝐂ounty partners with Alpharama to boost hides and skin industry

Uasin Gishu County Government is embarking on an ambitious plan to be established as a centre of training for the hides and skins industry.

Last week, the County hosted Alpharama Limited, a prominent player in the Hides and Skins processing industry, who expressed their interest in improving the sector’s quality standards as mandated by the President.

During the visit, County Executives for Agriculture Mr. Edward Sawe and his Trade and Industrialization counterpart Marta Cheruto emphasized the county’s commitment to supporting investors and providing training opportunities for the local workforce.

The move will boost Uasin Gishu’s efforts to become a leading centre for hides and skins training, bolstering its local economy and contributing to the country’s leather industry.

The visit by Alpharama Limited is a positive step towards realizing the County’s vision of becoming a centre of training on hides and skins.

The County Administration has been working tirelessly to improve the quality of the slaughterhouse in order to attract more investors in the sector. The upgrade of the Eldoret slaughterhouse is part of these efforts, aimed at improving the quality of hides and skins and boosting the local economy.

This investment will not only benefit the county but also the entire country as it aligns with President Dr. William Ruto’s directive to enhance the quality of hides and skins for export and also for industrial use.

Sawe highlighted the need to provide training and capacity-building opportunities to the local workforce to ensure they have the necessary skills to handle hides and skins.

“This will not only create employment opportunities for the local population but also promote the county as a hub for the leather industry,” said Sawe. “The visit by Alpharama Limited is a testament to Uasin Gishu’s potential in the meat processing industry,” he added.

In her remarks, Trade and Industrialization CECM Martha Cheruto pointed out that with the upgraded slaughterhouse and the support of investors like Alpharama Limited, the County is set to attract more investments and become a leading centre of training on hides and skins

She noted that the County is optimistic that these efforts will not only boost the local economy but also contribute to the growth of the national leather industry.

“As Uasin Gishu takes steps towards becoming a centre of training on hides and skins, more opportunities will arise for the local population, creating a brighter future for the county and its residents,” said Cheruto.

On his part, Alpharama Limited Managing Director Sambasiva Rao expressed his company’s commitment and interest in investing in the County and working towards improving the quality of hides and skins while at the same time improving the livelihoods of locals through the provision of employment.

Others present at the event were Chief Officers Nixon Cheplong (Livestock) and Geoffrey Tanui (Trade) among other county officers and Alpharama Limited team.