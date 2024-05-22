𝐊𝐞𝐧𝐲𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐬𝐫𝐚𝐞𝐥 in new h𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 p𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩

Kenya and Israel have pledged to work together to improve health outcomes.

In a meeting between Medical Services Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai and a delegation from Israel led by Ambassador Michael Lotem, the two countries promised to enhance their cooperation in the field of medicine.

Discussions covered several key areas of cooperation, including the exchange of physicians specializing in emergency medicine and pediatrics from Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem.

Additionally, the Israeli delegation pledged to donate state-of-the-art portable ultrasound equipment for diagnosing trauma and internal injuries during disasters.

The cooperation also extends to training primary healthcare workers on using the donated machines as well as supporting Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage initiative.