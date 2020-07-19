Officers asked to adhere to directives as they discharge duties

Written By: Emily Kenik
NGAO Kenya
NGAO Kenya Covid19 Response TOTs had a training session of 63 officers from Kajiado county with representatives from the 6 subcounties within Kajiado County .

The National Gun Owner’s Association has asked police officers to adhere to the health directives on how to protect themselves as they discharge their duties during this pandemic.

The association noted that police are in the frontline in implementing government directive on curbing the spread of the Coronavirus among them enforcing curfew orders.

Speaking in Marsabit after conducting awareness campaigns on police officers on how to protect themselves against contracting the virus, Isaack Mustaq a member of the National Gun Owner’s Association said police officers have been at risk due to their daily duties that include mingling with people.

Mustaq noted that at least 7,000 police officers have been trained in 33 counties.

Marsabit Police Commander Samuel Mutunga at the same time asked residents to adhere to the guidelines issued by the ministry of health in order to avert the pandemic.

Mutunga noted that it was worrying after it emerged that people have been waiting for police to put on masks when in public places.

