Truecaller today released the most comprehensive Truecaller Insights report to date.

KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Appalling headline right? This insight has been released by Truecaller, courtesy of research conducted by Ipsos. In a bid to understand the impact of harassment calls & SMSs for women in Kenya and several other countries (including India, Brazil, Egypt and Colombia), the report reveals that 1 out of 5 women in Kenya receive harassment and nuisance calls and SMSs.

 

Check out these are the key findings from the report:

  • Sexual and inappropriate calls are most common among women in Nairobi, where 1 out of 5 women receive this type of communication.
  • 47% of all the sexual harassment calls/SMS comes from inmates in Kenya, while 53% come from unknown people. The fact that the harassers are selecting women at random to harass is perplexing and irritating! What’s the point?!
  • Despite it being common for women to receive sexual or inappropriate calls/SMS, there’s a disconcertingly low percentage of women who think these types of calls constitute harassment. In fact only 11% of all women who have received sexual harassment calls/SMSs consider it as harassment.

  • Women in urban areas are being the most affected by sexual harassment calls/SMS. The top most affected areas are: Nairobi, Mombasa, Kiambu and Nakuru
  • Only 2 out of 10 women in Kenya have taken action against harassment calls, and even fewer ever report this to the authority (6%). For Kenyan women, with little support from authorities and local attitudes, harassment often has to be severe before women speak out. The most common actions against harassment calls are:

49% blocked the number

40% ignored the calls/SMS

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

32% called their operator for help

29% told the harasser to stop

6% reported to authorities

The research reveals that harassment elicits strong reactions from women, anger and irritation being the most common feelings, not to mention fear and worry!

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR