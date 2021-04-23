1 year jail term or Ksh 250,000 fine for suspect found transporting ethanol

A man found in possession of unaccustomed goods has been sentenced to a one-year jail term after pleading guilty.

32-year-old Joseph Mwangi was arrested by detectives from the Special Service Unit, after they intercepted a lorry in Ruaka Kiambu county, and found in possession of 25 drums of ethanol.

The drums that were full to the brim with the chemical compound, had been carefully loaded into a lorry that he was driving and concealed using 50 sacks of maize, to create a false impression that he was transporting maize.

In a ruling made at the Kibera law courts, Senior Resident Magistrate Charles Mwaniki, convicted the suspect to a one year jail term with an option of a Ksh 250,000 fine.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The magistrate further ordered that the 5,000 litres of ethanol be forfeited to the state, through the Kenya Revenue Authority who shall be at liberty to dispose it and recover the unpaid taxes.

Meanwhile, the lorry shall be released to its owner and the maize restored to the accused.