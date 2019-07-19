Kenyans are just as excited as the rest of the world for the premiere of season 3 of Money Heist

Spoiler Alert

Money Heist

KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Money Heist – Spanish native name La Casa de Papel – is a Spanish show about a group of criminals with nothing to lose planning to rob the Royal Mint of Spain. With five months to plan the heist under the guidance of a man only known as the professor, the eight become an unlikely gang of anti-heroes out to fight a capitalist system by stealing, or more literally, by printing the money they intend to steal themselves.

Other than the professor, the eight are compelling characters only known by their city code names; Berlin, Rio, Denver, Oslo, Tokyo, Moscow, Helsinki and Nairobi. Oh yeah! Nairobi got a nod too.

Money Heist Part 3 premieres July 19th and just in time for the weekend, so if you’ve never watched a single episode, you might want to put Money Heist down on your to-do list.

Also Read  Kickstarting the Tribesman collection

Without further ado, the tweets.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163
  1. This factual one about the state of the nation

2. This hilarious rendition of Bella Ciao, Bella Ciao, Bella Ciao, Ciao, Ciao,

3. This tweet celebrating character Denver’s laughter is the best possible version of a remix.

4. If Money Heist were shot in Kenya, how would it look like? Say no more

5. Nairobi obviously winning out here on these Nairobi Twitter streets

6. This 280-character summary of Kenya’s memorable bank robbery

7. This tweet just letting people know that Nairobians will ride for the character Nairobi. Kenyans for Nairobi

8. This closer look at the HBO to Netflix migration. Only facts were found in this tweet.

9. That one tweet calling out the real victims.

10. Ati DJ play dem Robber Riddims

Money Heist will be available for streaming on Netflix from July 19th.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR