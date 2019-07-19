Kenyans are just as excited as the rest of the world for the premiere of season 3 of Money Heist

Money Heist – Spanish native name La Casa de Papel – is a Spanish show about a group of criminals with nothing to lose planning to rob the Royal Mint of Spain. With five months to plan the heist under the guidance of a man only known as the professor, the eight become an unlikely gang of anti-heroes out to fight a capitalist system by stealing, or more literally, by printing the money they intend to steal themselves.

Other than the professor, the eight are compelling characters only known by their city code names; Berlin, Rio, Denver, Oslo, Tokyo, Moscow, Helsinki and Nairobi. Oh yeah! Nairobi got a nod too.

Money Heist Part 3 premieres July 19th and just in time for the weekend, so if you’ve never watched a single episode, you might want to put Money Heist down on your to-do list.

Without further ado, the tweets.

This factual one about the state of the nation

With the kind of thiefery in Kenya the script writer had to involve Nairobi ???? — zipporah muthoni (@zipporahmuthon1) July 18, 2019

2. This hilarious rendition of Bella Ciao, Bella Ciao, Bella Ciao, Ciao, Ciao,

3. This tweet celebrating character Denver’s laughter is the best possible version of a remix.

4. If Money Heist were shot in Kenya, how would it look like? Say no more

Here in Kenya. Our own version of Money Heist?????? . Can't wait for part 3 . Tomorrow ??????#MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/BVIXWMy9Wp — Dennis Kalstrom (@ItsReed34) July 18, 2019

5. Nairobi obviously winning out here on these Nairobi Twitter streets

6. This 280-character summary of Kenya’s memorable bank robbery

@lacasadepapel #MoneyHeist the writer of the show should know that he inspired a group of guys in a town near #Nairobi kenya to dig an actual tunnel to a bank vault and steal 50 millions kenyan shillings..TRUE STORY ???? — KINGS COLLECTIONS (@KINGSCOLLECTIO5) July 18, 2019

7. This tweet just letting people know that Nairobians will ride for the character Nairobi. Kenyans for Nairobi

I hope she won't be captured because it will now be Kenya against the world #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/pLAtQgGv7N — Plezident Kingston ???? (@ItsKemey) July 18, 2019

8. This closer look at the HBO to Netflix migration. Only facts were found in this tweet.

9. That one tweet calling out the real victims.

Watu hawana Netflix mtaambia nini watu? #MoneyHeist — Errycar10 (@errycar10) July 18, 2019

10. Ati DJ play dem Robber Riddims

Money Heist will be available for streaming on Netflix from July 19th.

