National Police Service Commission will on Tuesday October 11, 2022 interview 10 candidates shortlisted for the position of Director Directorate of Criminal Investigation. According to the commission the exercise will be conducted at the Kenya School of Government in Lower Kabete from 8.45 am to 4.15 pm. The position fell vacant following the resignation of George Kinoti two weeks ago.

