10 clubs confirm participation in this year’s East Africa Handball Club Championship

The East and Central Africa Handball Club Championshipwill kick off tomorrow at Nyayo National Stadium.

A total of 10 clubs From 5 countries have confirmed their participation in the men’s competition while 6 have enlisted in ladies category.

Kenya will field 5 clubs in the men’s category including NCPB, Black Mamba, GSU, Equity bank and KDF.

The men’s competion has also attracted Police, Gicumbi and APR from Rwanda, UPDF from Uganda and Juba City from South Sudan.

Defending champions Nairobi Water will lead Kenya’s charge in the Women’s competition which also has Nkajja from Uganda, NCPB AND KDF from Kenya JKT from Tanzania and Juba City from South Sudan.

The tournament is set to kick off Tommorow and end on 9th December.