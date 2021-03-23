We are at a tipping point, warns KMPDU as 10 doctors are hospitalised

10 doctors are admitted to various health facilities as the new Covid-19 third wave continues to take a toll on medical practitioners.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) said as the country records soaring infections, so is the number of healthcare workers.

KMPDU acting Secretary-General Dr Chibanzi Mwachonda says the country is at a tipping point of the pandemic which he blames on laxity in adherence to the Covid-19 protocols.

“This month has recorded an increase in healthcare workers infection, there are currently 10 doctors admitted in various facilities across the country and this indicates the need for extra precaution by members of the public seeking healthcare services in our hospitals,” he said during the 11th brief on the pandemic.

He warned the rising number of infections will lead to a high caseload and overwhelm the already stretched healthcare system as evidenced by the lack of adequate ICU units and personnel to handle severe COVID-19 cases.

“The acute shortage of doctors across the country is detrimental to health services delivery amidst the pandemic” citing counties as the weakest link to the COVID-19 response.

Last Saturday, the medical fraternity was Saturday thrown into mourning following the death of Dr Kenneth Mutuma who worked at Mbagathi hospital due to COVID-19 complications.

Mwachonda urged the Ministry of Health and National Treasury to fast-track the contract renewal process of the 156 hired to work in isolation and treatment centres across the country.

While calling for the protection of the frontline workers, he urged County governments to address grievances at the workplace to avoid industrial unrest and provision of PPE’s.

COVID-19 Vaccination

He further decried the low uptake of the AstraZeneca vaccine that is being rolled out across the country, a scenario he attributed to lack of awareness amongst healthcare workers.

So far only 40,359 frontline workers have been vaccinated against the virus countrywide.

“KMPDU supports the Vaccine roll-out by the Ministry of Health, we note that the low uptake and hesitancy is due to the non-involvement, sensitization and awareness amongst healthcare workers. The ministry of health and county governments should scale up training and risk communication and education to tackle vaccine hesitancy through the healthcare workers representative bodies” he stated.

The union will embark on a nationwide campaign to increase vaccine uptake by engaging its membership.