Rose water is just that; Roses in water. It is prepared by distilling rose petals with steam, and is a remarkably versatile product that finds itself in many households for a myriad of reasons. It is nothing new and has been used for thousands of years having originated from Iran. Here in Kenya, it can be found cheaply in many beauty supply shops and pharmacies.

Rose water has many potential health and beauty benefits including these:

Helps soothe skin irritation

Rose water has strong anti-inflammatory properties and these properties come in handy with skin flare-ups. If you have skin irritation issues such as eczema and rosacea you may want to try rose water.

Skin toner

Toning is a significant step in the skincare routine as it goes a long way in removing dirt and debris from the skin that your cleanser may have missed. The also helps restore your skins pH balance. Rose water comes in handy as a gentle toner as it helps clean the pores of oil, hence preventing blackheads, acne, and pimples. Apply it to your face after cleansing and allow it to settle into your pores.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Aids in healing

It has got antibacterial properties that can help in healing cuts, bruises, wounds and scars.

Enhances mood

Rose water can have strong antidepressant and antianxiety properties. It can help you relax and help calm you down. Try it by spraying some on your face when you are feeling low.

Reduces under-eye puffiness

A great way to combat under-eye puffiness or swelling is to compress with some rose water. Put some rose water in the fridge for a little while, soak some cotton in it, then place around the swollen eye for a couple of minutes. It gives relief to tired eyes instantly.

Treat dandruff

The nourishing and moisturising properties of rose water can be great for your hair. It can be used as hair conditioner and can help get rid of dandruff from the scalp.

Relieves headaches

It is commonly used in aromatherapy to help relieve headaches. Apply cloth soaked in the water over your head for half an hour to get rid of a headache.

As a setting spray

A spritz of rose water on your face after putting on make up can help your makeup settle in and stay put throughout the day. Keep a small bottle in your handbag and mist it onto your face during the day/night for a rejuvenated look.

In the aging process

It has anti-aging properties that keep the fine lines and wrinkles at bay.

Helps in digestion

It can positively influence the digestion process and relieve digestive upset.

Tell Us What You Think