10 injured as truck rams into 7 other vehicles in Kiambaa

More than 10 people have been seriously injured after a lorry heading from Kamandura, Limuru to Ruaka, Kiambaa veered off the road after it lost control and rammed into 7 other vehicles which were parked by the roadside.

The accident happened at the Ndenderu roundabout in Kiambaa Constituency.

The casualties were rushed to different hospitals around Kiambu County as the crushed vehicles were towed to Rwenu Police Station.

While confirming the incident, Kiambaa OCPD Pius Mwanthi said investigations are still ongoing to determine what caused the accident.

In addition, Mwanthi urged drivers plying the route to be more cautious given that there is no flyover at the said round about.

On their part, residents are now calling on the government to install a flyover to avoid such accidents from reoccurring in future.

Accident in pictures