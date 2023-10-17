Home NEWS Local News 10 injured as truck rams into 7 other vehicles in Kiambaa

10 injured as truck rams into 7 other vehicles in Kiambaa

By
KBC Digital
-

More than 10 people have been seriously injured after a lorry heading from Kamandura, Limuru to Ruaka, Kiambaa veered off the road after it lost control and rammed into 7 other vehicles which were parked by the roadside.

The accident happened at the Ndenderu roundabout in Kiambaa Constituency.

kiico

The casualties were rushed to different hospitals around Kiambu County as the crushed vehicles were towed to Rwenu Police Station.

While confirming the incident, Kiambaa OCPD Pius Mwanthi said investigations are still ongoing to determine what caused the accident.

In addition, Mwanthi urged drivers plying the route to be more cautious given that there is no flyover at the said round about.

On their part, residents are now calling on the government to install a flyover to avoid such accidents from reoccurring in future.

Accident in pictures

Accident Accident Accident Accident Accident

 

KBC Digital
+ posts
VIAEphantus Githua
SOURCEEphantus Githua
Previous articleAll set for Mashujaa day celebrations
Next articleWoman charged in court for sharing daughters nudes online

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR