10 Kenya Power managers detained for 8 days pending investigations

Ten Kenya Power managers arrested for alleged sabotage following last week’s national power outage have been detained for eight days pending investigations.

In an affidavit filed in a Kiambu court by the investigating officer, Keith Robert, the police sought more time to analyze and gather evidence in the case while citing possible interference by the suspects if released.

“Due to the bulky nature of the data, digital and electronic gadgets involved, the investigating team comprising of digital and Cyber forensic experts are yet to comprehensively analyze the digital and electronic gadgets recovered from the respondents work place which will inform on more suitable charges against the respondents which may include serious economic crimes,” said the police

Further, the police intend to record numerous statements from junior officers at the Kenya Power Company as well as inviting independent engineers to access the probable cause of the collapse of towers.

“I have reasonable belief that the respondents can tamper with the investigations and make it hard for the investigation team to gather enough and crucial evidence if not placed in lawful custody,” stated the Investigating officer

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), inaction by the management after the collapse of four towers with high voltage electric current led to a countrywide power blackout with businesses and Kenyans at large suffering unexpected losses.

“The systematic sabotage and likely commission of terrorism act could have resulted into a calamity, mass death and massive destruction of property and uncountable losses given the high voltage electric current that is conveyed by the said power line,” said the DCI

The ten KPLC officers include; David Kamau Mutitu, George Kipkoech Korir, Julius Karani Mwaniki, Geoffery Kipkirui Kigen, Antony Gathii Njaramba, Martin Musyoki Makasa, Joshua Wakakha Mang’eni, Raphael Ndolo Kimeu and Peter Musyoki Kithusya.

The Police were seeking 21 days to detain the suspects but the court granted 8 days to conclude investigations in the matter.