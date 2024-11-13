10 killed in grisly Kakamega road accident

At least 10 people were killed and several others seriously injured Wednesday evening following a grisly road accident at Iguhu along the Kisumu-Kakamega highway.

According to a police report, the accident occurred after a tanker lost control and rammed into two Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) that were heading towards Chavakali.

The police report indicated that the tanker Registration Number KAS 537W/ZC6451, a Mercedez Benz tanker driven towards Kakamega hit a bump and lost control and veered off the road and hit the two Matatus.

As a result, seven people died on the spot while three died while receiving treatment at Kakamega and Iguhu Hospitals.

Following the accident, the police said the tanker’s driver fled the accident scene. Efforts to trace the driver are on progress.

“On reaching at the location of the accident, he hit a bump, lost control of the Motor vehicle and veered to the right side of the road as one faces Kakamega direction and hit two vehicles (1) Toyota Matatu of Mitrans Sacco which was being driven by unknown driver carrying unknown number of Passengers and (2) Toyota Matatu of Transiline Sacco which was being driven carrying 14 Passengers. The Matatus were being driven from Kakamega heading towards Kisumu direction,” read the report.

It added, “Due to the impact, 10 people died on the spot and 20 people were injured.”

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Kakamega mortuary while the injured rushed to both Kakamega and Iguhu Hospitals for treatment.