10 man Everton secure derby point to maintain lead at the top

In an enthralling Merseyside derby full of twists and turns, Everton secured a massive point as they held defending champions Liverpool to a 2-2 draw.



Liverpool had the dream start as the returning Sadio Mane picked up a pass from Andrew Robertson inside the box and slotted it past the helpless Jordan Pickford in the 3rd minute.

However, five minutes later their talisman defender Virgil Van Dijk was stretchered off and, had to be substituted for England International Joe Gomez who couldn’t do anything as Michael Keane rose the highest to head ball in and level scores for Everton.

Trent Alexander Arnold attempted to restore the lead as he forced a top drawer save from Pickford after he struck a beautiful curling shot in the 24th minute.

At the half hour mark, Richarlison nearly scored as he latched on a superb cross from James Rodriguez were it not for the post.

On the other end, Mohamed Salah feeding from a feeble clearance from Yerry Mina, unleashed a ferocious half volley to give the Liverpool the lead.

In the 80th minute, Everton capitalized on the absence of Virgil Van Dijk, top scorer Calvert- Lewin exposed what seemed like Liverpool’s Achilles heel, as he leaped the highest to restore parity. In so doing, setting a record as the first Everton man to score a goal in 5 consecutive league games.

It was game on

In a dramatic twist, referee Michael Oliver brandished a straight red card to Richarlison in the 90th minute for a nasty tackle on Tiago.

Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson scored what looked like the winning goal, deep in extra time. However, it was chalked off for an offside in the buildup.

At the sound of the final whistle Everton were the happier side as they managed to snatch a valuable point to help cement their lead at the top of the log.

