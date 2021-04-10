10 man Leeds stun league leaders at home

A rare brace from Stuart Dallas was enough to earn ten man Leeds United a vital victory over league leaders Manchester City at the Etihad.

Manchester City at the back of a dogged victory in Champions League, gave a deserved rest to its key players albeit with an eye on the return leg in German.

As is usual with Marcelo Bielsa sides they gave as good as they got in the opening exchanges and were unlucky not to turn in a glorious opportunity in the 4th minute of play.

City were in their element best though, dominating proceedings whilst looking for the cutting edge from a Leeds defence who were determined not to concede.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The defining moment of the game came in the 42nd minute of the game as Patrick Bamford teed up Stuart Dallas who steered a first time shot that bounced off via the post to give Leeds the lead.

Leeds joy was cut short as defensive lynchpin Liam Cooper was sent for an early shower in deep in the first half stoppage time. Thanks to VAR which alerted referee Andre Marriner to an earlier tackle on Gabriel Jesus.

In the second half, City went all out and camped at a now 10 man Leeds, who couldn’t seem to get out of their own half. At some point the possession was 90:10 in favor of the home side.

In the 76th minute Manchester City got their lucky break as Bernardo Silva beautifully controlled the ball inside the penalty box before squaring it to Ferran Torres who unleashed a first time short into to the net.

The home side had the impetus to go for the second goal and kill off the game. Leeds though had other ideas as Stuart Dallas delivered the sucker punch deep into stoppage time to enable Leeds garner all the 3 points and leave City stunned.

Tell Us What You Think