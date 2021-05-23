10 more succumb to covid as fatalities hit 3,059

Written By: KBC Reporter

COURTESY / MOH

Kenya has registered 324 more positive cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours stretching the coronavirus burden past 168,432. The new cases recorded from 4,392 samples tested.

The country however reported 10 deaths pushing the country’s fatalities attributed to the virus to 3,059.

During this period, the Ministry of Health disclosed that 85 patients recovered from the virus and total recoveries now stands at 114,537.

However, another 1,084 patients are still admitted to the hospital out of whom 121 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

