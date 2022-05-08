10 movies to watch on Mother’s day

Mother’s Day is a great day to enjoy stories about the role mothers play in our lives.

There is every iteration of motherhood in cinema as there is in real life. Although they vary by race, personality, nationality or religion, mothers always play a role in our lives whether as domineering matriarchs, nurturing matrons, the best-friends or absentee mothers.

To celebrate motherhood and its overarching role in all our lives, here are 10 movies to watch this mother’s day.

Us

Starring Lupita Nyong’o this psychological thriller focuses on Adelaide (Nyong’o) who fights to protect her children from violent forces wearing their own faces and keep her family safe. This is a great film for Thriller fans but also an ode to the resilience of mothers.

Encanto

Although the movie does focus mainly on Maribel, the villain of this enchanting family animation is the matriarch of the family, Maribel’s grandmother and the role she plays in the family’s loss of magic.

Morning After

This short Kenyan film currently streaming on Netflix revolves around a couple who have to endure the embarrassment after the man’s mother decides to get involved and drive the young lady home.

I Am Mother

What if you were raised by a robot? I Am Mother is a sci-fi thriller that revolves around a teenage girl, who is the first of a new generation of humans to be raised by Mother, a robot designed to repopulate the earth after the extinction of humankind.

Coco

This musical animated film follows Miguel as he embarks on a journey that gives him more insight about his family including his beloved great grandmother, Mama Coco. Although Miguel is the star, its the women of his family that shine through.

Crazy Rich Asians

Yes, this is a romantic comedy but the main character Rachel Chu does have to gain the favour of her boyfriend’s mother before she can walk down the aisle. An almost impossible task given Eleanor Sung-Yung’s disapproving nature.

Honeymoon With My Mother

This hilarious Spanish movie is about a man who, after being left at the altar by his fiancee, decides to spend his honeymoon with his mother instead. Despite the fact that none of them think it’s a great idea, the trip ends up bringing them closer together.

The Babadook

Although a horror movie is usually not the first choice when you think about Mother’s day, The Babadook does tick most of the boxes as it explores the lengths a mother will go to to save her child. It’s also a great choice for fans of the horror genre.

Turning Red

Granted, Turning Red does tackle a myriad of topics such as puberty, boys, the rebellion of teenagers and much more but at the heart of this goofy animation is the story of motherhood and how the relationships we have with them shape the people we become.

The Farewell

This Chinese film follows a scattered family that reunites under the guise of a wedding to say goodbye to their matriarch and grandmother, who does not know she is dying.