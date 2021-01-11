A ‘No’ is just as important as a ‘Yes’.

Saying ‘Yes’ to ever single request is disruptive and will have you stressed out. As much as you would always like to be at the beck and call of your loved ones, you are no superman and just cannot be everything to everyone. You will end up taking care of everyone’s needs at the expense of your own and eventually you will be exhausted and frustrated.

That withstanding, we know that saying ‘No’ can be difficult for may people. It takes major practice to learn the ‘No’ word and major guts too. If you want to achieve a work-life balance, learn to say no Here are 10 polite ways to make a polite declination.

“I’m sorry but I cannot.” “I cannot take anything else on my plate right now.” “no thank you, maybe next time.” “sadly, I have another engagement.” “Unfortunately, now is not a good time.” “I’m honoured, but I can’t participate.” “The idea sounds great, it’s just that…” “Let me think about it.” “I’m flattered you considered me, but unfortunately I’ll have to pass this time.” “I’m at the end of my rope right now so I’ll have to take a raincheck.”

