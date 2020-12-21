Get into the festive mood with these songs.

Regardless of the tumultuous year that 2020 has been, you owe it to yourself to try and get some festive cheer. This December may look quite different from previous ones but you can still enjoy some feel-good jams and get yourself hype during the holidays.

We’ve put together a playlist that you can enjoy this season, It’s filled with beautiful songs from across our beautiful continent.

SIMI, Ms Banks – There for you

Sheebah – Oli Eyo 

Fabregas and Innoss’B – Yomoko Pona

Blaq Diamond – SummerYoMuthi

H_ART THE BAND ft. Sauti Sol – Issa Vibe

Soraia Ramos x Calema – O Nosso Amor

Diamond Platnumz Ft Koffi Olomide – Waah!

Sha Sha – Woza 

Suspect 95 – Mercon

Kwesi Arthur ft. Joeboy – Baajo

