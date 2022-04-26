10 songs to give you a confidence boost

Different circumstances call for different kinds of music to lift you up.

Every now and then, we all need a reminder to push past our problems and find our own inner strength. Luckily, there are quite a few songs that are particularly effective at doing just that.

Whether you need a boost to simply get out of bed, are having a dreadful day or need to get your blood pumping an adrenaline going, these songs will come in clutch

Gidigidi Majimaji – Unbwogable

Khaligraph Jones X Chris Kantai – Ting Badi Malo

R.I.Z.E – Life Ft Dai

Habida – SuperWoman

OCTOPIZZO- BlackStar ftTracy

KHALIGRAPH JONES – YEGO

Juliani – Exponential potential

 STL – Dreamer

Ninaweza – Avril ft King Kaka

JUACALI – BABA YAO

  

