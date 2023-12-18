10 suspected cyber criminals arrested over sim swap fraud

Bomet detectives are apprehending 10 suspected cyber criminals over alleged involvement in a series of sim swap frauds. The suspects were arrested in their hideout at Olbutyo Trading Centre, Chepalungu Sub County.

According to Phanton Analo, Sub County Police Commander, reported that suspects were found in Olbutyo’s rental house and were apprehended following a tip-off. Analo identified several suspects, including Brian Langat, Brian Cheruiyot, Amos Kiprono, Aron Bett, Emmanuel Rono, Titus Kipngeno, Dennis Rotich, Dennis Koskei, Marcos Kipkirui, and Kiplangat Daniel.

The suspects were found in possession of numerous unregistered sim cards and several national identity cards believed to have been stolen. The investigation seized exercise books, mobile phone numbers, sim card personal identification numbers, Mpesa balances, Fuliza limits, and the date of birth of sim card holders.

Suspects are scheduled to appear in court to answer charges related to cybercrime, among other legal charges, as determined by the court.