10 suspected gang members in custody, crude weapons recovered

Ten suspected gang members are in police custody after they intercepted and tried to set free their accomplices and a lorry that had earlier been impounded by detectives, ferrying 400 bags of uncustomed sugar.

Also recovered were crude weapons that were in the possession of the gang.

The ten, Evans Ariko, 22, Geoffrey Ikasalion, 28, Dan Oure, 23, Thomas Ekisa, 24, Isaac Etyang, 21, Sammy Oloo, 22, David Otieno, 27, Simon Ogema, 24, Kelvin Kasala, 21 and Winnie Muriuki, 22 attacked the lorry which had been detained at Chwele Police Station, was being escorted to Kisumu under tight security by DCI detectives and CIPU officers attached to Kenya Revenue Authority.

Over 20 vehicles and an unknown number of motorcycles whose number plates were concealed were used to barricade the road at Makunga Shopping Centre, with the gang attempting to seize the consignment and free the suspects.

Unfortunately, during the whole debacle, one of the suspected gang members lost his life while a police officer was seriously injured, leaving him with injuries on his chest and limbs.

A contingent of police officers from Kakamega that was headed to Chwele reinforced the officers, restoring peace and helping in the arrest of the suspects.

Three vehicles used by the suspects and a motorcycle were impounded as others fled and are currently at Kakamega Police Station.

The suspects are currently being processed at Kakamega Police Station for arraignment.

“Should you have any information that you would wish to share with us anonymously, kindly let us know through our toll-free line 0800722203,” says the DCI.