10 take part in Disability golf tournament ahead of Kenya Open

A total of 10 golfers are taking part in the two day golf for disabled tourney acting as a curtain raiser for this year’s Kenya Open at the Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi.

The tournament has attracted golfers with disabilities from various parts of the globe.

The field consists of eight men and two women who are taking part in the event that culminates later Tuesday.

“It is my first time that I am playing in Africa and the course here at Muthaiga Golf Club is world class,” said Kipp Popert, one of the tournament’s favourite and eight time winner of the Golf For Disable circuit. “I didn’t think I’d ever get the opportunity, so I’m really excited to experience Kenya.

The involvement of golfers with disability in the sport has grown significantly over a decade with golf bodies globally have playing a crucial role in the growth of the sport.

‘’As a country we are extremely honoured to host the first ever Golf For Disabled tournament in Africa. This is a true indication that golf in the country has completely evolved to attract highly acclaimed international tournaments’’, said Peter Kanyago, Chairman, Kenya Open Golf Limited.

This year’s Magical Kenya Open is set to begin on February 22nd-25th with the winner set to pocket 2.5 Million Dollars