10 teachers in Homa Bay freed on Ksh1M bail over alleged exam malpractice

10 teachers in Homa Bay freed on Ksh1M bail over alleged exam...

Ten teachers from Pala Masogo Secondary School have been released on a bond of Ksh2 million each, with a surety of the same amount, or an alternative cash bail of Ksh1 million.

The teachers, who were arrested over alleged involvement in exam malpractice in the ongoing KCSE exams appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Christine Auka in Homa Bay.

According to court documents, the teachers were on November 4 found with photocopies of a Chemistry Paper 2 exam at Pala Masogo Secondary.

The teachers Felix Odhiambo, Elijah Otieno, Felix Asero Abwao, Seth Polo, Collins Omondi, Jeremiah Otieno Ogul, George Ochieng Oloo, George Otieno, Maxwel Migimo, and Brenda Yonge denied the charges.

The case has been set for a mention for November 20 when the prosecution is expected to present all evidence.