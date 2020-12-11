100 goats up for grabs this Christmas season

100 goats are up for grabs daily starting tomorrow (Saturday) to 1st of January 2021 following the launch of a unique loyalty promotion dubbed ‘Shinda mbuzi ya krisi’.

Speaking to journalists during the launch, Betting firm Odibets Country marketing manager Aggrey Sayi said that the competition was launched in a bid to give back to the company’s loyal customers who have been with them through thick and thin.

“We have launched this one-of-a-kind promo as a way of giving back to our loyal customers who have been with us all year round despite the hardships we’ve had to endure,” said Sayi.

The promotion aims to reward several Odibets customers whereby they will stand a chance of winning a prize which is herein referred to as a goat/mbuzi worth Kshs 5,000.

To participate customers will be required to:

a) Register, deposit, and play with a minimum of 50/= on a single or multi bet. b) Customers will then automatically enter into a daily draw and stand a chance to win one of the 100 daily mbuzis worth Kshs 5,000/=.

Winners will be picked randomly by OdiBets promotion systems. The customers who win, will soon thereafter receive a confirmation message from OdiBets on their mobile phone with the reward Kshs 5,000 via Mpesa.

In early November, Odibets, which also operates in Ghana as Odibets Ghana, offered a substantial financial boost to national football team Harambee Stars ahead of their crucial 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Comoros at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani.

Speaking to journalists, FKF president Nick Mwendwa said he believed the partnership between the Federation, Harambee Stars, and Odibets would be a start to many more and bigger partnerships that will see football grow significantly in Kenya.