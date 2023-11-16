100 Golfers enlist for Penultimate Leg of KCB Golf Series in Nandi

Over 100 golfers are expected to take part in the penultimate round of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour which will be held at the 9-hole Nandi Bears Course on Saturday.

Winny Cheruiyot, Jacob Keino, John Mitei and Boaz Sugut will be the first four- ball to swing into action at 7:00 am in the morning before the subsequent groups take on the tough course.

Top two teams will get an opportunity to participate in the tour’s grand finale slated for December 15 at the Karen Country Club, joining 14 other teams that have already secured their places in the event.

Nandi Bears Club Captain Isaac Kuto said: “The KCB East Africa Golf Tour offers a platform for golfers from this region to compete against top players from other clubs. We have kept our greens well and the ambience here provides excellent environment for a round of golf. I am expecting a huge turnout on Saturday and looking forward to awarding the winners at the end of the tourney.”

The latest entries to book slots in the grand finale are William Kaguta, Edwin Kiptoo, Caroline Nyarandi, Raajkamal Dhanjal, Detan Ondieki, Wilson Rading, Peter Umara and Joan Kimani who qualified during the 15th leg of the tour at the Nyali Club a week ago.

“Since we launched the KCB East Africa Golf Tour in April, it has been a huge success. We have reached so many participants as well as nurturing budding talent through the clinics that run concurrently with the series. As we approach the end of this year’s edition, we urge golfers to sign up for the Nandi edition to battle for the slots remaining for the grand finale showpiece,” noted KCB Group Director Marketing and Communication Rosalind Gichuru.