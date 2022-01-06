 100 golfers expected at Railways as Johnnie Walker series returns

Over 100 golfers have enlisted to participate in the fifth round of the Johnnie Walker Golf Series which will be played this Saturday at Railways Golf Club, Nairobi.

The round which marks the return of the action after Christmas break will see players take on the 9-hole, par 72 golf course competing for points in the competition’s four-ball Stableford format.

The top three teams will book slots to play in the competition’s Eagles Round where they will aim to make the cut to play in the Series’ Grand Finale where victors will win a fully paid trip to the Gleneagles Golf Course in Scotland.

So far, 12 teams have already qualified to play in the next round following the events held at VetLab Sports Club, Thika Greens Golf Club, Windsor Golf Club, and Nakuru Golf Club.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Kenya Breweries Limited’s (KBL) Marketing Manager for Spirits, Josephine Katambo said:

“We are very delighted to be back for the Johnnie Walker Golf Series following the Christmas break and we look forward to having the series at Railways, particularly given the long and special relationship KBL has with the club. We are glad that participation has been very positive so far and we hope going forward that even more golfers will come on board. This being the first event we are having this year, we expect to be treated to a very exciting event on this iconic course as golfers aim to make the cut for the next round,” said Katambo.