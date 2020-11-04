The 5th annual publication of the 100 Most Influential Young Africans list for 2020 is out.

The list is courtesy of leading PR & Rating firm, Avance Media and Africa Youth Awards. It is a list that is curated to recognize young Africans for their outstanding contributions towards the development of Africa in a diverse range of fields.

The list features a record 49 females and 51 males represented from 29 African countries. Nigeria recorded the highest representation with 21 young achievers, with Ghana, Kenya and South Africa also recording a representation of 10 young people each.

The criteria for selection included: Excellence in Leadership & Performance, Personal accomplishments, Commitment to sharing knowledge, Breaking the Status Quo and being an accomplished young African.

Check out the list below:

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

