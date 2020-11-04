The 5th annual publication of the 100 Most Influential Young Africans list for 2020 is out.
The list is courtesy of leading PR & Rating firm, Avance Media and Africa Youth Awards. It is a list that is curated to recognize young Africans for their outstanding contributions towards the development of Africa in a diverse range of fields.
The list features a record 49 females and 51 males represented from 29 African countries. Nigeria recorded the highest representation with 21 young achievers, with Ghana, Kenya and South Africa also recording a representation of 10 young people each.
The criteria for selection included: Excellence in Leadership & Performance, Personal accomplishments, Commitment to sharing knowledge, Breaking the Status Quo and being an accomplished young African.
Check out the list below:
- Abasi Ene-Obong (54Gene)
- Abdoulaye “ABD” Traore (WatsUp TV)
- Achraf Hakimi (Inter Milan)
- Adebola Williams (RED | For Africa)
- Adetola Nola (Veritasi Homes and Properties)
- Adji Bousso Dieng (Computer Scientist)
- Alain Nteff (Healthlane)
- Alex Iwobi (Everton)
- Amina Priscille Longoh (Minister, Women and Protection of Children, Chad)
- Anwar Bougroug (Fashion Designer)
- Arielle Kitio Tsamo (Cameroon Youth School Tech Incubator)
- Ashish Thakkar (Mara Group)
- Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona Femení)
- Aurélie Adam Soulé Zoumarou (Minister, Digital Economy and Communications, Benin)
- Aya Chebbi (African Union Youth Envoy)
- Berla Mundi (OAP)
- Betty Kyallo (Journalist)
- Bobi Wine (MP, Kyadondo East Constituency, Uganda)
- Boniface Mwangi (Activist)
- Boubou (Artist)
- Bright Simons (IMANI Africa)
- Broda Shaggi (Comedian)
- Burna Boy (Musician)
- Caster Semenya (Athlete)
- Charlette N’Guessan (BACE Group)
- Charlot Magayi (Mukuru Stoves)
- Christian Achaleke Leke (Youth Development Expert)
- Clarisse Iribagiza (Computer Scientist)
- Dancegod Lloyd (Dancer)
- Daniel Dotse (Lead for Ghana)
- Davido (Musician)
- Dentaa Amoateng (GUBA Foundation)
- Diamond Platnumz (Musician)
- DJ Neptune (Disc Jockey)
- Dorcas Wangira (Citizen TV)
- Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (OAP)
- Eddy Kenzo (Musician)
- Edith Brou (Blogger)
- Edith Kimani (DW)
- Emma Inamutila Theofelus (Deputy Minister, ICT, Namibia)
- Emtithal Mahmoud (Activist)
- Fadzayi Mahere (Spokesperson, MDC Alliance, Zimbabwe)
- Fatoumata Bâ (Janngo)
- Fejiro Hanu Agbodje (Patricia Technologies)
- Gregory Rockson (mPharma)
- Habila Malgwi (Global Citizen Forum)
- Hadeel Osman (Fashion Revolution)
- Ilwad Elman (Elman Peace and Human Rights Center)
- Innoss’B (Musician)
- Javnyuy Joybert (Speaker)
- Joeboy (Musician)
- Joel Nanauka (Speaker)
- John Obidi (Speaker)
- Karl Kugelmann (Model)
- Kiki Mordi (Journalist)
- Kuami Eugene (Musician)
- Lamin Darboe (National Youth Council, Gambia)
- Lelise Neme (Ethiopian Investment Commission)
- Master KG (Musician)
- Mbwana Samatta (Fenerbahce)
- Melene Rossouw (Women Lead Movement)
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
- Nancy Kacungira (BBC Africa)
- Nelson Kwaje (Defy Hate Now)
- Nermine Sfar (Dancer)
- Ngombe Tamaris (Collectif Entre Elles)
- Nisreen Elsaim (UN Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change)
- Njugush (Comedian)
- Odunayo Eweniyi (PiggyVest)
- Ogutu Okudo (SpringRock Group)
- Ola Brown (Flying Doctors)
- Olugbenga Agboola (Flutterwave)
- Orondaam Otto (Slum2School)
- Paula Ingabire (Minister, ICT and Innovation, Rwanda)
- Peace Hyde (Forbes Africa)
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)
- Qabale Duba (Qabale Duba Foundation)
- Rachel Sibande (mHub)
- Rediet Abebe (Computer Scientist)
- Sadio Mane (Liverpool)
- Sandrine Umutoni (Imbuto Foundation)
- Satta Sheriff (Action for Justice and Human Rights)
- Shamim Nabuuma Kaliisa (Chil Artificial Intelligence Lab)
- Simi (Musician)
- Siya Kolisi (Rugby Player)
- Solomon Serwanjja (NBSTV)
- Stonebwoy (Musician)
- Takele Uma Banti ((Minister, Mines, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ethiopia)
- Temie Giwa Tubosun (LifeBank)
- Thando Thabethe (OAP)
- Theo Baloyi (Bathu Shoes)
- Thuso Mbedu (Artist)
- Tumi Sole (CountyDuty)
- Umra Omar (Safari Doctors)
- Vanessa Nakate (Climate Justice Activist)
- Vera Esperança dos Santos Daves (Minister, Finance, Angola)
- Victor Wanyama (Montreal Impact)
- Vusi Thembekwayo (Speaker)
- Wala’a Essam al-Boushi (Minister, Youth and Sport, Sudan)
- Yawa Hansen-Quao (Emerging Public Leaders)