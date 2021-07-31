Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested three suspects and recovered over 100 Sim Cards, Several Mobile phones, a laptop and a list of names with ID numbers in Juja, Kiambu County.

The three aged between 22 and 25 years who are suspected to be students at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) were arrested inside a house near the public institution where the items were recovered.

According to Juja DCIO, Richard Mwaura, the three were also found with rolls of bhang which they are suspected to have been consuming as they executed various cybercrime activities from the house.

Speaking at the DCI Juja offices, Mwaura said the suspects who were also found having other tele-communication gadgets are currently under investigations.

In June 2018, a fourth-year engineering student from JKUAT was arrested alongside a Safaricom employee in connection with SIM card fraud syndicate.

Meanwhile, police in Nairobi are holding a 33 year-old man after a woman he had spent a night with in a lodging was found dead Saturday morning.

According to police reports, the suspect, Martin Ngobu Njathi, had gone to Bulls-K Lodge along Keekorok road at 7pm Friday accompanied by a woman and booked a room where they spent the night.

As he tried to check out at 5am Saturday, he was restrained by the hotel’s security guard who insisted that as a requirement they had to leave together.

The guard accompanied the man back to the room only to find the woman dead after which he called the police who arrested the suspect.

The body was moved to the City Mortuary pending further investigations.