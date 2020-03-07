Over 100 vulnerable children are sexually abused annually

Written By: KNA
7

At least 150 children living with disability are sexually abused in Trans Nzoia County every year, according to research carried out by a local NGO, Human Inclusion International organization.

The report says children with mental impairment are worst affected.

Human Inclusion International project officer Janet Nyangweso sexual violence is three times more among vulnerable children.

She notes that Tuwan slums in Trans Nzoia West, Endebess sub-county and Trans Nzoia East sub-county lead in defilement cases.

Under the Ubuntu care programme the organization she says offers protection for vulnerable children but notes the challenge in apprehending and prosecution of offenders.

She called for cooperation between local administrators including chiefs, the police and the judiciary in delivering justice for the innocent children.

