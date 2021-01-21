Over 1,000 birth certificates processed at Narok Huduma Centre

More than 1,000 birth certificates applications have been processed at Narok Huduma Centre in the past eight months despite the slowdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to journalists Thursday, Narok officer in charge of Huduma Centre Ms. Zam Adan said this has been made possible by a steady supply of the materials required such as the certificate booklets.

“We have been steadily receiving supply of materials to process this vital document from the headquarters and this has even shortened the period required to process this document to less than a week,” Ms. Adan said.

She pointed out that the reduction of waiting period has also reduced the number of birth certificates being left uncollected at the Huduma Centre in Narok town.

Ms Adan explained that some applicants used to wait for the birth certificates for a long time and ended up relocating to other regions without them or simply got tired of the wait.

To this end, Ms. Adan said 400 birth certificates were lying uncollected at the Centre as compared to over 1,700 in the same period last year. “This is because we have also been liaising with the local chiefs and their assistants to try and locate the owners of the uncollected certificates,” She said.

Adan said the uncollected certificates are for 2018 to 2020 and called on their owners to collect them.

In 2017, the government launched the national education management integrated system (NEMIS).

This meant that every child in school should be integrated in the system and one of the requirements is a birth certificate.