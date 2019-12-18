There was no examination leakage in this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

Education Cabinet Secretary of Education Professor Magoha says the government has restored the credibility of national academic credentials.

“I can now confidently report to the Nation that the mission is largely accomplished. We have managed to completely wipe out cartels in the sector that leaked examinations year in, year out,” said Prof Magoha.

Speaking during the release of 2019 KCSE results, the CS Prof. George Magoha said a total of 1,309 results of students who attempted to steal the exam have been cancelled.

However, he said cases of irregularities had decreased significantly from 4, 519 in 2018 to 1,300 in 2019.

There were 100 mobile phones that were confiscated during the examination period and 21 cases of exam malpractices were detected.

He recommended the chief in Eastleigh who confiscated 100 cell phones to be honored by the President and two police officers in Kisii be promoted by Interior CS Fred Matiangi.

16 subjects significantly improved while 11 declined; English, Swahili, Chemistry, Biology, physics.

Results improved with female candidates doing well in English, CRE, Home science and sign language.