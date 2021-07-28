1,006 test positive for Covid-19 as 13 succumb

Kenya recorded 1,006 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday from a sample size of 5,584 tested in the last 24 hours bringing the positivity to 18.0%.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 199,941 from a total of 2,109,581 cumulative tests conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 966 are Kenyans while 40 are foreigners with 521 are females while 485 males.

The youngest is a three-week-old infant while the oldest is 93 years.

261 patients have recovered from the disease with 228 from various health facilities countrywide while 33 are from Home-Based Isolation and Care.

Total recoveries now stand at 187,824 out of which 149,788 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 38,036 are from various health facilities.

13 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in July 2021.

This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,895.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (0), 30-39 years (0), 40-49 years (1), 50-59 years (3), 60 years and above (9).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (57), 10-19 years (28), 20-29 (121), 30-39 years (317), 40-49 years (462), 50-59 years (780), 60 years and above (2,130).

A total of 1,386 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 3,686 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 174 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 41 of whom are on ventilatory support and 82 on supplemental oxygen. 51 patients are under observation.

Another 433 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 387 of them in general wards and 46 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 391, Kiambu 121, Kilifi 87, Kajiado 56, Mombasa 46, Nakuru 42, Uasin Gishu 37, Busia 26, Murang’a 24, Machakos 18, Kericho 14, Nyandarua 13, Taita Taveta 11, Kirinyaga 10, Migori 10, Bungoma 8, Nyeri 8, Lamu 7, Siaya 7, Turkana 7, Laikipia 6,Tana River 6, Nandi 6, Garissa 6, Kitui 5, Baringo 4, Meru 4, Bomet 3, Kisii 3, Embu 3, Kwale 3, Vihiga 3, Kakamega 2, Kisumu 2, Makueni 1, Narok 1, Trans Nzoia 1, West Pokot 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Homa Bay 1 and Isiolo 1.

Vaccination

As of Wednesday, July 27th 2021, a total of 1,692,793 vaccines have so far been administered across the country.

Of these, the total first doses are 1,052,343 while the second doses are 640,450.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 60.9% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%.

The Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.35%.

The uptake of the second dose by priority groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above 199,107, others 185,221, health workers 112,773, teachers 92,342 while security officers are at 51,007.