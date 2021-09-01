1018 test positive as 13 succumb to Covid-19

1,018 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 9,347 tested in the last 24 hours pushing total confirmed positive cases to 236,881.

The positivity rate is now at 10.9% while cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,380,918.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, out of the new cases 995 are Kenyans while 23 are foreigners.

“522 are females while 496 are males with the youngest being an 11-month-old baby while the oldest is 103 years.” Read the statement.

Sadly, 13 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in the month of August 2021.

This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,739.

633 patients have recovered from the disease with 493 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 140 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 224,270 of whom 181,731 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 42,539 are from various health facilities countrywide.

A total of 1,866 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,988 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

160 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 99 of whom are on ventilatory support and 50 on supplemental oxygen. 11 patients are under observation.

Another 758 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 684 of them in general wards and 74 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination

As of August 31st, 2021, a total of 2,792,309 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,985,905 while second doses are 806,404.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 40.6% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%.