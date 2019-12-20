102 non-compliant chemists shutdown in Nyanza

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has closed down 102 illegal chemists in Nyanza region following a crackdown on non-compliant outlets.

During the operation which kicked off on 16th December 2019, 56 people were arrested and their stocks seized.

Dr Dominic Kariuki, head of good distribution practices and ports of entry at the board said suspected government drugs were seized at a private chemist in Awasi town adding that all the 56 suspects arrested in the swoop have been arraigned in court and charged.

Details of the non-compliant chemists, he said have been shared with the Regional Police Commander for enforcement of closure.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Speaking to the media in Kisumu on Friday, Dr Kariuki said the board was concerned with the rising number of unmarked chemists in the area urging members of the public to shun them and report the same for action to be taken.

Licensed wholesalers of drugs who supply to the illegal chemists, he said have been put on notice.

Some of the licensed chemists, he said have been left to be run by unqualified personnel adding that the owners have been summoned for disciplinary action.

The board, he disclosed has launched guidelines for good distribution practices, guidelines for the transportation of pharmaceuticals and guidelines for safe disposal of pharmaceutical waste.

All pharmacies and hospitals with expired drugs, he said have been directed to quarantine them and contact the board for safe disposal.

The board, he added has distributed minilabs to its regional offices for random sampling and testing of medicines in the market to ensure drugs in the market are of good quality.