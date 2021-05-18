102-year-old contracts Covid-19 as positivity rate doubles

The daily Covid-19 positivity rate doubled to 7.5 pc after 469 people Tuesday among them a 102-year old tested positive from a sample size of 6,244 tested in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate is now 7.5pc up from 3.5pc pushing up the country’s caseload to 166,006 from 1,752,693 cumulative tests conducted so far.

Of the cases, 363 are Kenyans while 106 are foreigners. 280 are males and 189 females. The youngest is a two-year-old baby while the oldest is 102 years.

This time around, Kisumu recorded the highest number of positive cases at 102, Nairobi 77, Mombasa and Kericho 27 cases each, Siaya and Busia 18 cases each, Meru 17, Kisii 16, Nyeri 14, Kitui 13, Nyamira and Kilifi 12 cases each, Nandi 11, Uasin Gishu 10, Turkana 9, Bungoma and Makueni 8 cases each, Kakamega and Kiambu 7 cases each, Nakuru and Homa Bay 6 cases each, Murang’a 5, Embu, Laikipia, Machakos and Vihiga 4 cases each, Taita Taveta, Bomet, Kajiado, Trans Nzoia and West Pokot 3 cases each, Kirinyaga, Migori, and Tharaka Nithi 2 cases each, Isiolo and Marsabit 1 case each.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced eight more deaths in the last 24 hours, three of them having occurred on diverse dates within the last one month while five are late deaths reported after conducting a facility record audit in the last month.

“This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,021. Our sincere condolences to the families and friends who have lost their loved ones” he said in a statement.

43 new recoveries have been reported, 29 from the Home-Based and Isolation Care, while 14 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 113,917 of whom 82,806 are from Home Based Care and Isolation, while 31,111 are from various health facilities.

A total of 1,039 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,714 patients are on the Home-Based Isolation and Care Program.

108 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 22 of whom are on ventilatory support and 71 on supplemental oxygen. 15 patients are under observation.

Another 91 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 87 of them in general wards and 4 in High Dependency Units (HDU).