104 test positive for Covid, 69 recover

104 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of a sample size of 3,348 analysed in the last 24 hours pushing cumulative cases to 102,048.
Out of the new cases 77 are Kenyans while 27 are foreigners.
66 are males while 38 are females with the youngest being a two month old infant while the oldest is 101 years.
69 patients have recovered from the disease, 37 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care while 32 are from various health facilities.
The total number of recoveries now stand at 84, 542.
The virus claimed three more lives raising the death toll to 1,789 since March 2020.
There are 368 patients currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,315 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.
In a statement to the newsrooms, 37 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 13 of whom are on ventilatory support and 21 on supplementary oxygen.
“Three patients are under observation. Another 11 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen and all of them are in the general wards” said the Health CS Mutahi Kagwe in a statement.