I have nothing to do with ongoing demonstrations, Uhuru says

Report by Graham Kirwa

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta says he is no longer in active politics and should not be associated with demonstrations planned by the opposition.

The former President says though he remains a friend to Azimio leader Raila Odinga, he is not supporting the ongoing demonstrations.

He is instead challenging those linking him with the protests to table any evidence.

Addressing Editors at his residence in Nairobi, the former Head of State said he is enjoying his retirement having handed over power to the sitting government.

While protesting the raid at his son’s residence Uhuru questioned why security officers using a foreign registered vehicle went to allegedly retrieve duly licensed arms without following due procedure.

The former President who termed the raid a farce said it was suspect claiming the security officials were out to fabricate charges against his son.

He said his two sons own a total of six firearms duly licensed for self protection as security officers attached to them were withdrawn immediately he vacated office.

The former president said he is ready and willing to engage with President William Ruto in the event that he reaches out for the benefit of the country.

He said he has held talks with opposition chief Raila Odinga regarding opposition led protests, but Raila maintains he is fighting to lower the cost of living.