1,065 new Covid-19 cases reported

The number of coronavirus cases across the country continued on an upward trend with 1,065 more people testing positive for the virus.

This even as 12 more additional deaths were reported during the same period.

The new cases were from a sample size of 7,386 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 61,769 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country while the death toll is at 1,103.

The Ministry of Health has so far tested 737,749 samples since March 13.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



From the cases 993 are Kenyans and 72 are foreigners. In terms of gender 661 are males and 404 females. The youngest is a three-year-old baby, while the oldest is 104.

The number of hospitalisations is yet to come down. 1,270 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 5,537 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

59 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 26 of whom are on ventilatory support and 27 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 94 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 80 are in the general wards, while 14 are in the High Dependency Unit.

“Today, 888 patients have recovered from the disease, 824 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 64 have been discharged from various hospitals. Total recoveries now stand at 41,019”, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced in a statement.

Distribution of the cases

Nairobi accounts for the highest cases with 263, Mombasa 181, Uasin Gishu 63, Nakuru 62, Kisumu 53, Kiambu 47, Kajiado 38, Kilifi 36, Kericho 30, Busia 30, Baringo 26, Kakamega 25, Nyeri 21, Turkana 21, Homabay 20, Trans Nzoia 18, Kwale 15. Nyandarua, Siaya and Nyamira have 13 cases each , Machakos 12 and Kisii 11.

In terms of Sub County Distribution; the 263 cases in Nairobi, are from Lang’ata (66), Dagoretti North (39), Westlands (26), Embakasi West (18), Dagoretti South (17), Ruaraka (15), Roysambu (12), Kamukunji and Starehe (11) cases each, Kibra (9), Embakasi South, Kasarani and Mathare (7) cases each, Embakasi North (6), Embakasi East and Makadara (5) cases each, Embakasi Central (2).

In Mombasa, the 181 cases are from Mvita (69), Nyali (45), Kisauni (31), Jomvu (18), Likoni (11) and Changamwe (7). In Uasin Gishu, the 63 cases are from Ainabkoi (54), Kesses (5), Kapseret (3) and Turbo (1).

In Nakuru, the 62 cases are from Nakuru East (24), Nakuru North (13), Naivasha (8), Nakuru West (6), Molo and Rongai (5) cases each, Gilgil (1). In Kisumu, the 53 cases are from Kisumu Central (45), Kisumu East (4), Nyando (3) and Nyakach (1).

In Kiambu, the 47 cases are from Thika (14), Kiambaa (7), Juja (6), Ruiru (5), Kabete, Kiambu Town and Kikuyu (4) cases each, Gatundu South, Lari and Limuru (1) case each. In Kajiado, the 38 cases are from Kajiado East (23), Kajiado North (14) and Loitokitok (1).

In Kilifi, the 36 cases are from Kaloleni (16), Malindi (13), Rabai (3), Magarini (2), Kilifi North and Kilifi South (1) case each.

In Kericho the 30 cases are from Ainamoi (15), Belgut (11), Bureti and Kipkelion East (2) cases each. In Busia, the 30 cases are from Matayos (21), Teso North (5), Teso South (3) and Nambale (1).

In Baringo, all the 26 cases are from Baringo North.

In Kakamega, the 25 cases are from Butere and Mumias West (7) cases each, Likuyani (4), Navakholo (3), Malava (2), Lurambi and Mumias West (1) case each. In Nyeri, the 21 cases are from Mathira East and Nyeri Central (10) cases each, Mukurweini (1).

In Turkana, all the 21 cases are from Turkana Central. In Homabay, the 20 cases are from Homabay Town (8), Rachuonyo South (5), Mbita (4), Ndhiwa (2) and Rangwe (1).

In Trans Nzoia, the 18 cases are from Saboti (15), Cherangany, Kiminini and Kwanza (1) case each. In Kwale, all the 15 cases are from Msambweni.

The 13 cases in Nyandarua, are from Olkalou and Oljororok (5) cases each, Kinangop (3). The 13 cases in Siaya, are from Alego Usonga (6), Bondo, Gem and Rarieda (2) cases each, and Siaya Town (1) case. The 13 cases in Nyamira, are from Borabu (6), Masaba (5) and Nyamira North (2).

In Machakos, all the 12 cases are from Athi River. In Kisii, the 11 cases are from Kitutu Chache South (10) and Bonchari (1).