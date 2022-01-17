1,067,805 Kenyans to receive Inua Jamii stipends from Tuesday

Over one million Kenyans will from tomorrow (Tuesday) start receiving Inua Jamii Cash Transfer payments.

Inua Jamii programme was initiated by the government to support the elderly, orphans, vulnerable children and people with severe disabilities.

The State Department for Social Protection says the 1,067,805 beneficiaries registered under the Cash Transfer for Orphans and Vulnerable Children (CT-OVC), Cash Transfer for Persons With Severe Disabilities (PWSD-CT) and the Older Persons Cash Transfer (OPCT) will receive payment for July-August and September-October 2021 payment cycles.

Beneficiaries will each receive Ksh8,000. The disbursement will be done through the six contracted banks namely Cooperative Bank, Equity Bank, KCB, Post bank, National Bank of Kenya and Kenya Women Microfinance Bank.

Banks have been urged to adhere to the Ministry of Health Covid-19 protocols to minimize the danger of beneficiaries contracting or spreading the coronavirus during the payment process.

The objective of Inua Jamii is to uplift the lives of poor and vulnerable Kenya through regular and reliable bi-monthly cash transfers.