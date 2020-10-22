Alarm as Kenya records 1,068 Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths

Kenya on Thursday reported 1,068 new Covid-19 cases as community spread of the contagion becomes more pronounced.

The latest numbers, derived from a sample of 7,556, brought the country’s total caseload to 47,212.

The number of deaths resulting from the virus also rose to 870 after 24 more people succumbed to the disease over the last 24 hours. 27 patients are currently under intensive care with a further 45 on supplementary oxygen. 12 others are on ventilatory support while 12 are in the High Dependency Unit.

Out of the new cases, 1,044 are Kenyans while 24 are foreigners with men constituting the highest number at 666 while 402 are women. The oldest is aged 96 years while the youngest is a six-month old baby.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Nairobi county had the highest number of new cases at 305 followed by Nakuru with 137 cases. Mombasa recorded 74 cases,Kisumu 60,Kericho 58,Nandi 48, Uasin Gishu 48,Kakamega 47, Kilifi 34, Kisii 28,Laikipia 26,Turkana 22,Meru 20,Kajiado 18,Kiambu 18,Garisa 15,Busia 14,Machakos 14, West Pokot 12, Murang’a 9, Migori 9,Bomet 6, Isiolo 6,Nyamira 6,Siaya 5,Narok 4, Nyeri 4,, Wajir 4, Bungoma 3, Transzoia 3, Kirinyaga 3, Baringo 3, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Lamu 1, Nyandarua 1, Taita Taveta 1 and Embu 1.

The country also recorded 290 recoveries over the same period, 235 from the Home-Based care program, while 55 have were discharged from various hospitals bringing the number of those who have recovered from the disease since it was confirmed in the country to 33,050.