Girls lead in TVET admissions as KUCCPS releases placement results

Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has released 2024 placement results for universities and colleges.

According to KUCCPS Board Chairman Cyrus Gituai, Universities and Colleges declared 1,078,806 slots exceeding the total number of students who did KCSE last year which means no one will miss placement due to capacity.

Further, 85pc of 2023 KCSE candidates with C+ and above made applications with 76.2pc opting for degree courses while the rest (11,991) went for diploma courses.

Key observations

Bachelor of Education attracted the highest number of applicants. Male applicants continued to dominate placement to degree programmes, sustaining a trend that has been observed since the beginning of the central placement system.

In contrast, female students were the majority of those placed in TVET, from the 2020/2021 cycle to the present.

Gituai assured that the placement process was transparent stating that KUCCPS has the statutory mandate to place KCSE finalists to Universities and Colleges according to merit and their preferences, as well as maintaining fairness and equity in an efficient manner.

“The board has over the years developed robust policies and internal control systems to ensure that the placement process is transparent, efficient, fair and equitable” he said

KUCCPS released KMTC placement earlier to facilitate March intake. Similarly, it has also released TVET placement data to the TVET institutions for purposes of their May admissions.

KUCCPS CEO Dr. Agnes Mercy Wahome explained that placement is guided by many factors including affirmative action under the Placement Policy and Processing Procedure.

“The key considerations are applicant’s choices, merit (qualifications), and approved capacities. Affirmative action is applied for gender, persons with disabilities and marginalised regions” she said.

Applicants can Log in to http://students.kuccps.net to check the details of their university or college placement.