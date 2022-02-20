108 Ethiopian’s suspected to be victims of human trafficking rescued

ByBeth Nyaga
Detectives from the Transnational and Organized Crime unit have rescued 108 Ethiopian nationals suspected to be victims of Human Trafficking.

The DCI Headquarters- based sleuths, acting on intelligence reports managed to trace the location of the victims to a house in Kiambu County’s Kirigiti area.

After securing the area and gaining access, the distraught victims aged between 13 to 35 were found crowded in one room.

During the operation, 42-year old Rosemary Nyambura Ebron, 24-year old Daniel Jamuhuri, Kelvin Wambui aged 24 and 42-year old Hosiman Moche were arrested on suspicion of being part of a larger human trafficking syndicate operating across the Horn of Africa, that is responsible for trading in human beings.

The victims and the suspects are currently being held at different police stations in the city pending necessary legal procedures.

