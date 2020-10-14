11 arrested as police bust crime syndicates in Nairobi and Kiambu

Police in Nairobi Tuesday night arrested five robbery with violence suspects accused of committing a series of robberies within the city and its environs.

Samuel Maina Wanyoike, Joseph Wainana Gitau, Felix Otieno, Dennis Omondi Otieno and Collins Oduor were nabbed aboard motor vehicle registration number KBK 624 F purporting to be PSV operators.

The said vehicle was captured on CCTV footage as it was being pursued by a group of motorcycle riders after the occupants had allegedly lured and violently robbed a man, who later sought the riders’ assistance.

While the suspects were being booked in the Occurrence Book, the victim is said to have reported to the station and positively identified them.

Police are in possession of all recovered items that have been kept as Exhibits as the suspects are prepared for arraignment.

Meanwhile, Police in Kiambu are holding six suspects in connection with multiple burglaries in the area.

The suspects, who includes two foreign nationals, were arrested by officers from the directorate of criminal investigations in a sting operation coordinated by officers from the Kihara police post.

Upon interrogation of the two suspects namely Macheme Rodgers Julius and Ukwale Ben Sirira, the detectives proceeded to 1st Avenue in Eastleigh where they raided Diligent Phone repair shop & recovered hundreds of assorted mobile phones and laptops suspected to be stolen goods. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) October 14, 2020

Police are said to have arrested Macheme Rodgers Julius and Ukwale Ben Sirira at their residence who led them to their Kenyan accomplices.

The other suspects Peter Githinji, James Kahiga, Martin Mburu and James Kahiga were arrested at 1st avenue in the city’s Eastleigh estate.

They were arrested after detectives raided Diligent Phone repair shop & recovered hundreds of assorted mobile phones and laptops suspected to be stolen goods.

The suspects are now being processed for arraignment.